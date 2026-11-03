Tuloso-Midway, Alice ISD host first CTE conference to help students prepare for life after high school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Educators from across the region came together at Tuloso-Midway High School Monday to find better ways to prepare students for life after graduation.

Tuloso-Midway ISD and Alice ISD co-hosted their first Career and Technical Education and College, Career, and Military Readiness Practitioners Conference.

The event brought together school leaders, counselors, and CTE professionals to share ideas on industry certifications, career pathways, and college readiness.

Organizers expected 30 to 40 attendees, but more than 100 people signed up.

"We just said what can we do to help other schools learn more about this? And so we came up with this inaugural conference," said Lamar Cardenas. "Look into your school district and see what does your school district offer your student for post high school."

Organizers say they plan to make the conference an annual event, giving educators a chance to keep up with changes in career programs and bring new ideas back to their students.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.