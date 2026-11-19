NUECES COUNTY, Texas —

Tesla wants to build a $3.1 billion plant in the Tuloso-Midway school district. In return, it wants to pay less in school taxes.

The plant would make polysilicon, the main material in solar cells. Tesla says it would hire 515 workers by 2032.

Tesla's application, posted by the Texas Comptroller's Office, says that without the tax break, Tesla "would not make the proposed investment in this state."

Tuloso-Midway ISD Superintendent Steve VanMatre told KRIS 6 News the district has been under a nondisclosure agreement with Tesla for about six months.

"We were aware of the significant investment Tesla is interested in making," VanMatre said. "It is not a guarantee."

The school board has not approved any tax break, he said.

The plant would sit along State Highway 44, between FM 1694 and County Road 61. Construction would run from 2027 to 2030.

Tesla says more than 90% of the world's solar-grade polysilicon is made in China.

A state program called JETI lets some big projects pay less of the school property tax that covers day-to-day costs, like teacher pay. It does not cut the tax that pays off school building loans.

Under Tesla's proposal, the plant's buildings and equipment would:

• pay no day-to-day tax from 2028 to 2030, while the plant is built;

• pay it on half their value from 2031 to 2040;

• pay full taxes starting in 2041.

Even with the break, Tesla's numbers show the district would collect about $222 million in taxes from the plant from 2028 to 2065.

The Comptroller's office will review the application and make a recommendation. The school board and the Governor's Office must approve any deal.

VanMatre said he does not know when the board will vote. He said he could only predict how trustees would act, but that they were very supportive "given the significant economic advantages."

"It's not a data center, there is a high number of employees that would be hired at six-figure wages," he said.

The application lists average pay plus benefits of $130,000. It does not list pay alone.

VanMatre said neither he nor the board has studied the deal closely yet.

"Based on the very preliminary information we have right now, the board is supportive," he said.

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