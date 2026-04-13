Sleeping driver hits a police car and leads officers on a chase

A driver is facing several charges after striking a police patrol car and leading officers on a multi-mile chase early on April 12.

Nueces County Constable Precinct 3 deputies and Bishop police officers responded to a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Business Highway 77 and FM 70 at approximately 3:49 a.m. Officers found a male driver asleep inside the vehicle, which was still in drive.

When officers made contact, the driver fled westbound on FM 70, striking a Bishop police patrol car. The driver evaded officers for several miles, at one point driving into a ditch on the north side of the highway.

The vehicle eventually stopped on FM 70 near County Road 95. Officers took the driver into custody without further incident.

Bishop police arrested the man on several pending charges, while Precinct 3 deputies investigated the vehicle crash.

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