ROBSTOWN, Texas — The 91st Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is wrapping up this weekend at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown, after young participants showcased months of hard work and dedication.

Friday's cattle show highlighted the commitment these students put into raising and training their animals. Evin Hamlyn, a Sinton ISD student, competed with her breeding heifer and earned second place in her class. The 4-H member has been involved in the program for seven years and is in her fourth year showing heifers.

Young competitors shine at NCJLS cattle show, demonstrating expert skills

"You have to halter break them first of all. You have to train them how to set up their feet, and you just practice both of those things every day to make sure you can compete," Hamlyn said.

Hamlyn explained the difference between the two types of cattle shown during competitions.

"A steer is a male that has been castrated, a heifer is a female cow that has not been bred," Hamlyn said.

Eleven-year-old Cameron Crawford competed with her Red Cross steer, which weighs 1,357 pounds. Crawford described the extensive care required to prepare animals for competition.

"It takes a lot to get a steer where you want it, between washing them, blow drying them all the way, fitting them, cleaning their pens, their feeders, their waters," Crawford said.

Crawford's hard work paid off with multiple awards:



Overall Champion Showman

Junior Champion Showman

3rd Overall for exotic

Santa Gertrudis Breed Champion

Heifer Champion Junior Showmanship

Crawford said the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show has been a fun experience because she gets to be with the cattle, family, and friends.

The NCJLS continues tomorrow with 9 a.m. introducing dignitaries, followed by the parade of champions. The silent auction for the ag mechs projects runs until 4 p.m.

The carnival at the fairgrounds remains open until Sunday for families looking for weekend entertainment.

KRIS 6 News congratulates all the NCJLS participant!

