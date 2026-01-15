ROBSTOWN, Texas — Beyond the barns and animal exhibits at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, students are showcasing impressive agricultural mechanics projects that represent dedication and skill development.

Ninth-grader Alexa Garrett has been participating in the Nueces County Livestock Show since she was in 3rd grade. This year, she went above and beyond by building a storage house with a small greenhouse for her ag mech project.

"This area is probably my favorite thing out of the whole shed," Garrett said, pointing at the greenhouse area.

The ambitious project required significant dedication and skill.

"It took a little over 100 hours within the span of a few weeks, and I feel like one of the hardest parts was cutting the fiberglass grating for the greenhouse because that's such like a dangerous little thing to do," Garrett said.

Young builders display impressive ag mech projects at livestock show

The charming shed was built by Garrett with help from her family, creating lasting memories in the process.

"I worked on it with a couple of my family members. It was me while my aunt was in town. Her kids kind of like played with it too, and it was just like I feel like every time I work on a project for the NCJLS, it, it's like a bonding experience for my family," Garrett said.

Not all projects are large-scale builds. Fourth-grader Summer Garcia created a love bookshelf, demonstrating that hard work goes into projects of all sizes.

Stephanie Molina NCJLS AG Mech Competitor, Summer Garcia, with her project (a love bookshelf).

"Project goals, planning my project," Garcia said, explaining her methodical approach.

Garcia detailed her construction process with precision.

"Get three 2 x 4 wood boards and mark with measurements for cutting. Use a square to draw straight lines," Garcia said.

Like Garret, Garcia also enjoyed working alongside family members during the building process.

"And then we have pictures of me and my popo," Garcia said.

Many NCJLS ag mech competitors who receive blue ribbons can sell their projects to the community, which excites both students.

"It feels like I'm making my own shop when it's really not a shop," Garcia said.

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show ag mech silent auction begins Thursday at 8 a.m. and continues until Saturday at 4 p.m. for qualifying projects.

