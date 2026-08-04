United Way's Operation SOS distributes 40 tons of school supplies to 43 Coastal Bend school districts

ROBSTOWN, Tx — More than 40 tons of school supplies were distributed Tuesday to 43 school districts across the Coastal Bend through Operation Supply Our Students, better known as Operation SOS, which has helped local families prepare for the school year for 36 years.

The distribution took place at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown, where volunteers and school representatives from across the Coastal Bend picked up supplies for students in 10 counties: Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio.

The annual program, led by United Way of the Coastal Bend in partnership with KRIS 6, collected school supplies throughout July. More than 22,000 students are expected to receive supplies before the new school year.

Ahead of Tuesday's distribution, volunteers sorted more than 40,000 pounds of donated school supplies. Each box included essential classroom items such as crayons, pens, pencils, notebook paper, glue sticks and folders.

School administrators identify students with the greatest need and distribute the supplies throughout the school year.

For rural districts like Robstown ISD, school leaders said the program eases financial pressure on both families and schools.

"Not only is it relief for parents not having to buy as many school supplies, but it also helps the school districts, supplying us with supplies that we may need for those students throughout the year who might have a need for school supplies," said Katrina Alejandro, Robstown ISD's coordinator of communications.

Community members who want to support Operation Supply Our Students can donate through United Way of the Coastal Bend. The organization said 100% of donations go toward the wholesale purchase of basic school supplies for students in need.

Donations can be made online at uwcb.org/sos or by texting "SOS" to 91999. Businesses and organizations interested in becoming corporate sponsors can contact Christy Tupaj at 361-882-2529, ext. 125.