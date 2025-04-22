Three employees terminated at Nueces County Drainage District #2

ROBSTOWN, Tx — In a special meeting on Tuesday, Nueces County Drainage District #2 terminated three employees, including the superintendent, office manager, and an office support specialist. Steve Ray, a consultant for the drainage district, confirmed the personnel changes to KRIS 6 News.

Ray said that the employees were dismissed "for cause," but declined to provide specific details about the reasons behind the terminations. He emphasized that the district would continue to provide uninterrupted services to residents.

MORE: 6 Investigates: Digging into credit card purchases at the Nueces County Drainage District

MORE: Drainage District wants voters to approve $48 million bond

The district has temporarily redistributed the responsibilities of the terminated employees among existing consultants and current staff members.

"Nueces County Drainage District #2 will continue all services as previously provided," Ray said.

The district plans to begin a hiring process to fill the vacant positions in the near future.

