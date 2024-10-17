Drainage District wants voters to approve $48 million bond

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Residents in Robstown are being asked to vote on another $48 million bond for projects that would alleviate flooding within Drainage Distirict #2.

Robstown resident Rene Pena not only grew up in the Bluebonnet neighborhood, but also took care of his elderly mother there until she passed in 2023. Pena is one of many residents expressing their frustration about a new bond being proposed to fix drainage issues.

“Now they’re asking for 48 million? That should come out of their pocket, not from the people of Robstown. Not from the taxpayers,” Pena said.

This proposed bond, after principal and interest are accounted for, would cost taxpayers just over $79 million.

In 2020, voters approved a bond to fix several drainage issues, but the money has been sitting in an escrow account, and since then none of the projects have been worked on. These projects were for the Casa Blanca, Bosquez/Ave J, and Bluebonnet area.

KRIS 6 News spoke with several Bluebonnet residents, including Pena, who shared stories of flooding in these areas.

“I had to use boots just to bring her lunch or breakfast," he said when talking about taking care of his mother. "Sometimes the flooding would come up to the driveway, but when cars would come by it would make the water go up to the porch or even into the house.”

Fernando Arevalo A viewer sent a photo of Chapa street in Bluebonnet flooded in 2021.

“You can literally see a current, or little waves. You even see people in canoes, when you see that, you gotta think, that is a huge red flag,” Elicia Hinojosa, the owner of the Bluebonnet Delights said.

Hinojosa has lived in this neighborhood for 51 years, and has a home-bound husband. She said the roof of her home, has cracked due to issues from flooding, and her home leaks when it rains. Due to this, she has had to move her husband numerous times.

6 Investigates went to the Drainage District #2 office Oct. 15th and asked to review two documents listed as available for public inspection on the document calling for this bond election. Initially, the district's superintendent said the document would cost over $900 to review, and that it was only available in digital format.

When the 6I team requested that digital file, they were told they needed to submit a Public Information Request. Shortly after submitting that request, these documents were provided on the drainage district's website.

The Nueces County Drainage District #2's will have their next meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

