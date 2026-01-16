ROBSTOWN, Texas — At the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, 15-year-old Kirby Patrick represents the third generation of her family to compete in swine competitions, continuing a tradition that began with her grandfather.

"This is my sport, you gotta practice to make perfect," Patrick said.

Patrick has been showing pigs since she was 3 years old. This year, she's competing with her two pigs, Red and Seven, in the market swine breed classes.

Third-generation teen continues family swine showing tradition

The daily preparation for competition is extensive and requires dedication.

"It takes a lot of work. You need to brush them, rinse them, blow dry them even every single day to get that perfect skin and hair," Patrick said.

Working with pigs comes with its challenges, particularly when dealing with certain breeds.

"So the Durock breed, is kind of ignorant. It doesn't really like to listen to anybody," Patrick said.

Despite the difficulties, Patrick maintains a consistent training routine with her animals.

"We work with them every day on getting their head up and, get that nice presentation good," Patrick said.

For Patrick, the livestock show represents more than just competition; it's a family legacy.

"My dad did it before me, and then my grandpa did it before that, so I'm a third generation swine showman," Patrick said.

Her father, C.R. Patrick, has watched his daughter develop her skills over the years.

"It's been fun watching her learn how to do it and how she's progressed and now she's getting where she can do everything by herself," Patrick said.

When Patrick is in the ring, she puts on her 'death stare' as she calls it. She says the NCJLS shaped her into who she is today.

"I basically grew up in this barn. Every time I come here, I feel at home," Patrick said.

After a full day of competition, Patrick earned second place with both of her pigs in their respective market swine breed classes. Additionally, she received Reserve Champion Senior Showman!

KRIS 6 congratulates all the NCJLS swine showmen who competed today!

