ROBSTOWN, Texas — For generations, the Corpus Christi region has powered the country with oil and gas. Now, a proposed Tesla facility could push the Coastal Bend into a new era.

Tesla is eyeing property along Highway 44 and Callicoate Road in Nueces County for a $3.1 billion polysilicon plant. No final decision has been made.

John Boyd, a national site-selection expert who helps major developers decide where to build large projects across the country, spoke about what the plant could mean for the region. Boyd's company does not work with Tesla, but he offered insight into how the decision process typically works.

Boyd said the region has several factors working in its favor.

"It's the transportation infrastructure. It's the energy infrastructure. It's the site off Highway 44. It's the workforce assets that the region brings to the table, like a talent pipeline and chemicals industry skill sets. Del Mar College and Texas A&M are a big reason there for that talent pipeline and an overall positive state and regional business climate," Boyd said.

Boyd said the project could bring 7,000 construction jobs and grow to more than 500 permanent positions, with an average salary of $130,000 a year — double the state average.

"That translates into almost $70 million in annual wages and spending power for the region. We expect this also to be another catalyst for additional commercial real estate growth in the region and additional infrastructure investments like the Harbor Bridge," Boyd said.

Boyd said the impact could extend beyond jobs and paychecks. The material produced at the plant could end up in Tesla vehicles, Starlink satellites and future orbital data centers, as part of a broader push to bring next-generation industry back to the United States.

"This is sort of a new wrinkle — helping to power future, potentially orbital data centers, with the Corpus Christi region part of a very dynamic next-gen, high-growth industry sector," Boyd said.

One major question remains: Tesla is asking for a property tax break. Boyd said that even with the abatement, the Tuloso-Midway school district would still collect about $222 million through 2065.

Boyd said the timeline is 2030, and at this point, it is Tesla's decision to make.

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