Robstown's 41st annual Cottonfest returns Saturday with free music & family fun

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Robstown is gearing up for a big celebration this weekend as the 41st annual Cottonfest returns Saturday, Oct. 10, to the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

The free event will feature live music, local vendors, and activities for the whole family, including a Kids' Zone.

The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. with doors opening, followed by a performance from the Robstown Cheerleaders at 4:30 p.m.

Throughout the evening, festivalgoers can enjoy performances from several musical acts, including Jaylinn y Xplozzion, Randall Hunt, David Treviño y Los Tremendos, Jake Botello and Los Arias.

Here's the entertainment lineup:



4 p.m. – Doors open

4:30 p.m. – Robstown Cheerleaders

5–6 p.m. – Jaylinn y Xplozzion

6:20–7:20 p.m. – Randall Hunt

7:40–8:40 p.m. – David Treviño y Los Tremendos

9–10 p.m. – Jake Botello

10:30–11:50 p.m. – Los Arias

DJ R-2 will also provide entertainment between musical performances throughout the evening.

Cottonfest runs until midnight, and admission is free for everyone.