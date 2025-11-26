ROBSTOWN, Texas — A Robstown nonprofit brought the community together Tuesday night for a Thanksgiving dinner that served as both a celebration and a preview of the support services coming to the area.

Robstown Young Futures hosted approximately 170 people for a traditional Thanksgiving meal at their facility, which will officially open to the community after the New Year. The event showcased the mission to support families and uplift local youth.

Robstown Young Futures hosts community Thanksgiving dinner

"Letting them know that Robstown Young Futures is a safe space not only for the kids but for the parents and for families as a whole to come in and feel welcomed," said Emalee Hernandez, marketing director for Robstown Young Futures.

The dinner drew families from across the community, many of whom expressed gratitude for the gathering and the support it represents. Gilbert Rodriguez, a Robstown neighbor, appreciated both the immediate impact and future possibilities the organization offers.

"My kids love these kind of things to play basketball, and then I heard soccer, they're going to bring back soccer, so that's going to be awesome right there," Rodriguez said.

For many attendees, the event represented more than just a meal. Parents like Gina Villanueva and Rolando Salazar spoke about their thankfulness for family and community support, while children shared their appreciation for simple moments like "hugging my mom."

Esperanza de Tejas also participated in the event, showcasing additional community resources available to residents.

Hernandez emphasized that supporting parents directly benefits the children the organization aims to serve. The nonprofit's approach recognizes that strengthening families creates better outcomes for youth development.

"I think us in general we are feeling thankful for the amount of people that wanted to step in and donate and be here for the Robstown community and really come together for everybody," Hernandez said.

The organization plans to announce future events through its Facebook page as it prepares for its soft opening in early 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.