ROBSTOWN, Tx — Water concerns are driving high interest in the upcoming Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District 3 board election in Robstown, where 12 candidates are running for three open positions.

According to NCWCID #3 district manager Marcos Alaniz, elections are held every two years, but the last contested race was in 2018 after previous cycles drew no candidates.

Robstown voters focus on water quality in upcoming board election

Robstown residents tell Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina they are focused on local water quality.

"We don't use the water," Noel Silva said. "We usually buy it. We buy the bottled water, or we come over here and get the water because we don't right now we don't trust the water district right now. So that's our main concern for our health and, for our pets too."

"It's just the fact that of drinking water from, you know, straight is kind of more of an issue," Romero Martinez Jr. said.

Alaniz addressed the district's direction ahead of the election.

"As a district manager, I don't see what else we could do any different," Alaniz said. "It is my recommendation to the board that we lead. This district is in a certain direction as a subject matter expert at water quality."

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands will oversee the election and said the strong interest in the race is encouraging.

"They wanna be involved, they wanna have a say," Sands said. "I can assure you that we're gonna have a fair election. We're gonna protect the integrity of the election and everyone's vote."

Del Mar College political science professor Dr. Paul Gottemoller said even small district elections can have an impact.

"So as an individual voter, you have more power," Gottemoller said. "I would strongly encourage people to look into each of the candidates and see what the reasons are for their running, what their concerns are, and see if those values align with you."

Residents said they are looking at the candidates closely.

"Someone that's actually gonna step in and be responsible, be honest, you know, and actually try and make a difference while they're in the chair," Martinez Jr. said.

"I’m just gonna go vote, see who's best," Silva said. "They all tell you this and that, but at the end, you gotta find out who's the best person."

Early voting is Monday, April 20, and will be held at the Johnny S. Calderon Nueces County Center located at 710 E. Main Ave., Robstown, TX 78380.

