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Robstown Volunteer Fire Department seeks new recruits at Saturday recruitment event

Robstown Volunteer Fire Department
Stephanie Molina
Robstown Volunteer Fire Department<br/>
Robstown Volunteer Fire Department
Posted

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Robstown Volunteer Fire Department is looking for new recruits.

The department will host a recruitment event Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at its station on 516 E. Ave. B in Robstown.

The department has been serving the community for 112 years. Its mission is ensuring the community is safe from all dangers and making the day better even through a difficult situation.

The department responds to calls day and night alongside its paid department and other departments in surrounding communities, serving citizens across a 25-square-mile area.

Volunteers will receive in-house training and the opportunity to become certified. New members will also have the opportunity to become a member of the National Volunteer Fire Council and serve the community by responding to calls.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old, hold a valid driver's license, and pass a background check.

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