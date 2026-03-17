ROBSTOWN, Texas — As we've reported, many Robstown residents have raised concerns about water quality. Now, one local business is taking action.

Rod N Rolls, a staple restaurant in the Robstown community, recently installed a commercial reverse osmosis filtration system to address those concerns and improve the quality of water used in its food and drinks.

Robstown restaurant installs reverse osmosis filter to combat local water quality concerns

Rodney Flores, co-owner of Rod N Rolls, said the system does more than just filter water.

"This machine, I believe, comes back and gives some tasting, some taste to the water, so it's not just so bland," Flores said.

The system works by receiving water as it enters the building, then filtering it through a membrane that separates clean water from contaminants.

"Water filters through this membrane. We got a drain line here that pushes out all the — guess what called dirty water — and then the residual comes into our storage tank which we hold in reserve so when our tea machine or ice machine call for it. It's ready with clean water," Flores said.

The reverse osmosis system removes contaminants and improves water quality — even affecting the clarity of the ice it produces.

"When you take it home and you bag it, it's not necessarily gonna get hard, so you can see the clarity pretty much overnight," Flores said.

For every gallon of clean water the system produces, it discards 4 gallons of wastewater. Flores said customers have noticed the difference.

KRIS 6

"They can definitely taste it in our, in our fresh water. We do a lot of fresh water. We sell tons of tea, so the clarity of the tea changed, pretty drastically," Flores said.

Roxanne Flores, who works in Robstown and has been coming to Rod N Rolls for over a year, said the restaurant's efforts are reassuring.

"It does put me at ease knowing that those, you know, all those water concerns that are going on and knowing that this place is taking extra precautions for their customers is very much, it's comforting," Roxanne Flores said.

When asked why the business decided to make the investment, Rodney Flores said the answer was simple.

"It comes down to quality and consistency. I mean, that's our brand," Flores said.

The owners say they recommend the filtration system to other businesses and would be happy to show them how it works.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!