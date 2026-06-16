Residents on Louisa and Kansas streets in Robstown say flooding has been a problem for decades, and with more rain in the forecast and hurricane season underway, they are worried about what comes next.

Neighbors, who did not want to talk on camera, said the street floods every time it rains. A canal just two blocks away has added to their concern — they fear it could break or overflow when the next round of rain moves through.

Robstown residents worry about flooding on Louisa and Kansas streets as more rain moves in

"Worried. Worried and concerned."

Residents said they have been contacting the city for help. Steve Ray with Nueces County Drainage District Number Two was asked about the ongoing problem.

"It's been an issue. Can you kind of explain to me why it's continuing to be an issue year after year?" I asked.

"Um. I'm not for sure why it continues to be one," Ray said.

Ray said there are plans to fix the drainage issues.

Just a short distance away, a lawn was spotted almost completely underwater. The owner, Rudy Davila, warned to be careful driving out his exit.

"I'll sink?

Yes.

Oh my goodness," Davila said.

Davila said he hasn't seen flooding like this in years.

Neighbors throughout Robstown said they are nervous about the upcoming rain and, with hurricane season underway, are uncertain what their streets will look like.

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