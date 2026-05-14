Robstown police launch internet crimes against children task force to target online predators

The Robstown Police Department has officially launched an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, marking the first time in the department's history that it has dedicated specific resources to tracking child predators online.

The task force's work is already producing results. Daniel Flores, a Robstown man, is facing charges connected to child pornography, according to arrest documents obtained by KRIS 6 News last week. His case was tied to the newly formed task force.

Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez said the growing threat makes units like this one increasingly necessary.

"There's a lot of social media platforms out there that can exploit children... we see it across the country every day," Tamez said.

Tamez said these crackdowns are becoming more important as children spend more time online — and that the problem is not limited to large cities. Through new partnerships with federal and state agencies, Robstown police say they will have more resources to pursue cases like the one involving Flores.

Sergio Solo, a Robstown father of two, said the news of someone targeting children is deeply troubling.

"The internet is kind of a crazy, weird place... bigger than we think it is," Solo said.

"I hate it. It's a horrible thing and it's something you don't want any parent to go through," Solo said.

Solo said Robstown police officially joining the task force brings some relief to parents in the community.

"It's good they're cracking down on that and trying to get ahead of it before it gets even worse," Solo said.

But Solo cautioned that law enforcement cannot do it alone. Even when parents warn their children about sharing personal information online, kids can still be vulnerable.

"You can tell your kids don't give out your phone number, don't give out what grade you're in, what school you go to... and they'll still get that information out because they think they're talking to another kid," Solo said.

Police say the new task force has one primary goal: protecting children before they become victims. Neighbors in Robstown say they are willing to help the department in any way they can to keep their kids safe.

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