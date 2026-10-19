Robstown Police Department names new assistant chief in historic promotion

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A familiar face is making history at the Robstown Police Department after dedicating three decades to serving the community.

Enrique Paredez Jr. has been promoted from lieutenant to assistant chief of police, becoming the first person to hold the position in at least 30 years.

The promotion marks another milestone in Paredez's career, which has included serving as Robstown's police chief before stepping down while battling melanoma.

During a gathering at Robstown City Hall, Police Chief Mike Tamez recognized Paredez for his years of service, leadership, and dedication to the department.

"I truly appreciate you," Tamez said. "And the only expectation I have is that you continue to do exactly what you do now and continue to do what you've done for the last 30 years."

In his new role, Paredez will help oversee department operations, support fellow officers, and continue serving the Robstown community.