Robstown police chief addresses panic over threats following teen's murder

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez took to Facebook Live on Thursday to calm panicked parents after alleged threats about shootings at local schools circulated on social media in the wake of two recent shootings in the city.

"There are no credible threats," Tamez said in the video. "Some have been investigated."

The chief said threats were apparently made online about individuals shooting up the junior high and high school, causing fear among parents and prompting some to pick up their children early from school.

Tamez said his office is investigating threats made to the family of 14-year-old Shawn Sanchez, who was killed Tuesday in what police describe as a retaliatory shooting. However, he said none of the information they've received indicates a threat to shoot up schools.

"Everything has been associated with the murder that's come directly to us, and those threats were directed at individuals," Tamez said. "They were not broadcast on social media, and they did not give any general threats to the schools, shooting up the schools."

The chief said he spoke with officers in the Criminal Investigations Division about the alleged social media threats, and "they said, no, they haven't seen any of them either."

Tamez also said he spoke with a school district official, who told him there are no credible threats directed toward either school. According to the chief, some information was posted online, but through their investigation, they determined it is not a credible threat.

The Robstown Indpendent School District also released this statement on social media Thursday afternoon:

Dear Cotton Picker Families,



We need your help. Our top priority is the well-being of our students. Rest assured, there are absolutely zero credible threats within our school walls. While we are experiencing a high degree of hurt and grief given our recent tragic events, we know our schools are a safe haven for our students.



Please trust we are addressing any and all social media chatter in real time. And know that we are providing all the necessary law enforcement presence and mental health support to ensure our classrooms are positively secure—this is our responsibility.



School is open tomorrow. Please know your children will be safe and secure with us.



Remember, we must let faith not fear be our compass. Dr. Marc Puig, Robstown ISD superintendent

The alleged threats come as Robstown residents react to two shootings in recent days that police say are connected.

The first occurred Sunday around 2:30 a.m. on the 700 block of West Avenue B, leaving a 16-year-old injured.

The second happened Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m., killing Sanchez, a Robstown ISD student. His death marks the city's first murder in two years.

Tamez confirmed on Wednesday that the shootings are related, saying "there is a nexus between the two shootings, and some stemmed with money owed to an individual."

According to investigators, the Tuesday shooting was an act of retaliation. Police say friends of the suspect involved in Sunday's incident sought payback, and a juvenile helped coordinate the attack.

Detectives say a juvenile male lured Sanchez out of his home. Moments later, a silver Chevy truck pulled up, several men got out, and opened fire.

Officers located the truck shortly after the shooting and secured a search warrant, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Elias Eric Rivera and the seizure of multiple guns believed to have been used in the murder.

Rivera was initially taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Tamez said Wedneday. Jail records on Thursday show he is now charged with murder, and his bond has been set at $750,000.

Police say they are still searching for suspects.

Robstown ISD requested additional officers at campuses this week following Sanchez's death.

"They reached out to see if we could have additional officers at the schools just to make sure we're there for the safety of the children," Tamez said.

In Thursday's Facebook Live, Tamez said there is significant law enforcement presence at both the junior high and high school, with additional personnel and security guards deployed.

"Your kids are very safe in that school. There is a lot of law enforcement presence there, and 100% of all of us understand the safety of your children is our priority," he said.

The chief urged parents not to panic, noting that when threats like these are made, "the goal is simple, and the goal is to create terror, and that's exactly what was accomplished today."

"If you look back at this world's historical data, of all the active shooters and kids shooting up schools, very rare have threats been this obvious, have been this obvious plastered all over social media like this," Tamez said.

He asked parents to "take a breather, pump the brakes, and have some faith in our police officers."

Tamez said detectives have been working nonstop on the case.

"Some of these individuals haven't even slept since yesterday, but it's a relentless persistence to make sure the family gets justice," he said Tuesday.

The chief said his office will pursue criminal charges against those making threats against the victim's family.

"We don't appreciate the threats," Tamez said Thursday. "They have suffered a lot. Heartbroken, the toughest time in their lives. And we are gonna take those threats as threats, and we will go after those individuals criminally that made those threats."

How to Report Information

For school-related threats: Contact Robstown ISD School Police Department

For information about the shootings or threats to the victim's family: Call Robstown Police Department

"If you have information, give us a call. I will answer whatever questions you may have or deal with any concerns you have," Tamez said.

The chief ended his message asking the community to pray for the victim's family and for officers who "have been going 36 hours straight investigating this case."

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact Robstown Police at 361-387-3531.

