Robstown PD responds to concerns over Border Patrol policies

Several Coastal Bend school districts have sent out letters this week to parents, advising them what to do if students were confronted by border patrol agencies. Earlier this week, Alice ISD referenced the possibility of what to do if agents stopped school buses.

Residents were concerned with the implications of the letter, which sparked a flurry of phone calls to local police departments.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, the Robstown Police Department issued a statement on their Facebook page to put the community at ease.

"Nothing has changed with Border Patrol's authority or mission regarding checkpoint operations," Robstown PD Chief Mike Tamez said. "I'm aware of the current concerns, so it's important that we share accurate information."

The post listed false tactics that had been circulating online. They included entering churches, campuses or schools to search for undocumented individuals. Chief Tamez also stated he spoke with Border Patrol for the correct information before making the post.

Alice ISD has sincetaken down their original letter and has issued a new statement.

