Parents respond to Alice ISD letter about Border Patrol agents stopping school buses

A letter from Alice Independent School District has caused a stir for parents and their children after posting a letter to their Facebook page Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Alice ISD released the letter to parents and the community warning them that United States Border Patrol may stop school buses traveling with students on school trips to and from the Valley.

"Our kids have way more important things to do. The fact that we're having to have shelter in place drills in case of a shooter. We have to add to the fact if we go through a border check point and you don't have the documentation,” Valerie Mejia said. “To worry about whether they’re going to be detained or not. It’s truly just saddening all around.”

Mejia has three kids at Alice ISD. She’s one of several parents who received the letter, signed by Superintendent Anysia Trevino.

It stated that Border Patrol may board school buses at highway checkpoints in and out of the Valley. It also states that without documentation, students could be detained, and potentially deported.

"This is the reality of our community. Our kids have a lot more important things to focus on regarding our studies and attendance to be worrying about whether officials are going to be boarding the bus. And whether or not they'll make it home from a trip,” Mejia said.

More than 4,000 students are enrolled in the district.

The school district said they are looking into having chaperones follow these buses and stay behind with a student if they’re questioned.

"I think it's very sad,” Linda Flores said

Flores has two granddaughters at the district. She said there needs to be open communication between parents and the district for questions.

"They need to talk to the children. Let them know what's going on. A lot of kids don't understand,” Flores said.

To get more clarification, KRIS 6 News spoke with Eddie Flores, a spokesman with the U.S. Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley.

As they work on an official statement, he said agents asking for a person’s citizenship at highway checkpoints isn’t anything new.

The district’s original letter has since been deleted from their Facebook page. School officials later released a new letter on Thursday, Feb. 6, specifying that their advice was proactive for student safety, not reactive to Border Patrol incidents.

