Alice ISD advises students and parents what to do in wake of recent immigration policies

The Alice Independent School District released a letter to parents and guardians on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in response to Border Patrol procedures.

In the letter, school officials advised students what to do if they are stopped by Border Patrol while traveling for extracurricular activities.

Superintendent Dr. Anysia Trevino also discussed measures the school district is considering to support students and families during this time of uncertainty.

"We are reviewing our student travel waivers and may include language advising parents of this possibility...(and) having a designated chaperone travel with school buses (so they) would be able to stay with the (detained) student," Trevino stated.

Trevino encouraged the readers to reach out to the school district with any questions or concerns.

This is the second Coastal Bend school district that has issued a statement to students and parents regarding potential deportations.

West Oso ISD released a letter detailing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) procedures that must be followed before conducting any actions within school boundaries, like presenting proper identification and notifying parents if a warrant is issued.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.