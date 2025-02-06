KRIS 6 News has received multiple calls about the recent changes in federal immigration enforcement policies, which have stirred significant concern among Coastal Bend families.

According to NPR, in the past, certain locations, including educational institutions, were largely considered off-limits forImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. However, recent policy shifts have made these places accessible for enforcement actions, creating fear and uncertainty among residents.

West Oso ISD writes letter to parents regarding Trump's Administration immigration policies

For school districts like West Oso, residents and students have expressed growing anxiety over the potential for ICE raids at local schools, churches, and hospitals.

Kimberly Moore, the superintendent of West Oso Independent School District, is among those speaking out against the changes. She emphasized the community’s need to support one another during such a turbulent time.

“You can’t turn a blind eye to what’s going on,” Moore said, underscoring the importance of addressing the emotional and mental impact these developments have on students and their families.

Rick Martinez, a West Oso resident, shared a heart-wrenching story about how his son had observed a number of classmates absent from school.

“Yesterday, I picked up my son and he said, ‘Yeah, a lot of kids are gone. They’re not there anymore,’” Martinez recalled.

"I asked him how he felt about that. I said, ‘I’m sorry. You know, they’re losing their happiness and their home."

This shift in the classroom dynamic has raised alarms among educators, who warn that the stress of uncertainty can disrupt student's ability to focus and perform academically. Kimberly Moore voiced concerns about the long-term effects on students' mental health.

“There’s a lot of potential trauma that can happen," she said.

In an effort to calm fears and provide reassurance, West Oso ISD has taken proactive steps to communicate with families about their rights and the district’s commitment to safeguarding students. The school district issued a letter outlining the procedures ICE must follow before conducting any actions within school boundaries. The letter emphasized that ICE agents must present proper identification and notify parents if a warrant is issued.

“We wanted to reassure our families that we are prioritizing their safety,” Moore explained. “In a family, you take care of each other. We may not agree with each other all the time, but we have a deep, deep commitment to the whole community — that includes our students, parents, alumni, and the greater West Oso family.”

KRIS 6 News reached out to numerous other school districts across the Coastal Bend who said they haven't addressed the polices yet, but are closely monitoring this situation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.