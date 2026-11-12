ROBSTOWN, Tx — The City of Robstown is mourning the loss of longtime community leader Adolfo Lopez Sr., a man remembered not only for his years of public service but also for the devotion he showed his family and community.

Lopez served Robstown in several roles throughout his life, including as a city councilman, school board member and youth baseball coach. But for those closest to him, his greatest title was simply "Dad" and "Grandpa."

Robstown Mourns the Loss of Community Leader Adolfo Lopez Sr.

His son, Adolfo Lopez Jr., said his father was a constant presence throughout his life.

"Growing up, wherever he went, I went and wherever I went, he went," Lopez Jr. said.

Lopez Sr. spent years coaching Little League baseball in Robstown and remained passionate about the sport long after leaving the dugout. That love grew even stronger as he watched his granddaughters play.

"He would make every game that he could until he got sick," Lopez Jr. said. "And even in times when he was in ICU, he was watching games on GameChanger on the laptop. He still would not miss a game in the midst of what he was going through."

After battling cancer for several years, Lopez Sr.'s health continued to decline. Even then, his family said he never stopped fighting.

Lopez Jr. recalled a conversation with his father near the end of his life.

"He pulled me close and said, 'I want you to know that I'm going to fight this as hard as I can because I want to see that in person,'" Lopez Jr. said, referring to his granddaughters' future milestones.

When doctors informed the family that Lopez Sr.'s time was running short, he made one final decision for himself. He chose to spend his final days at home in Robstown, surrounded by family.

"He never feared what was coming, and he stayed as strong and as brave as he could until his last breath," his son said.

His wife of 45 years, Norma Lopez, said she will miss the everyday moments they shared together.

"His companionship, his smile, his laughter and his talks," she said.

His daughter, Amy Lopez, said her father's impact on Robstown will be felt for generations.

"The impact he made on the community as a school board member, as a city councilman, he made a difference in this town, and he will forever," she said.

Robstown Mayor Ann Saenz said Lopez's commitment to the city never wavered.

"We grew up together, so I've known him since we were young, and I've always had the utmost respect for him as a community leader," Saenz said. "I truly believe his heart was in the community at all times. His loyalty was always with the community and the City of Robstown."

For Amy Lopez, the memories she shared with her father are what she will cherish most.

"We would get up and dance, and he'd make me laugh and spin me around like I was a little girl again," she said. "I'm the luckiest girl to say that I'm my father's daughter."

A ceremony honoring Lopez Sr.'s life and legacy is planned for Nov. 19 in front of Robstown City Hall, according to family members and city leaders.

His family hopes the community remembers him the same way they do: as a man who dedicated his life to serving others and never stopped showing up for the people he loved.

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