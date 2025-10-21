Robstown man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder he committed while out on parole

A Robstown man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend's new friend while out on parole is heading back to prison.

On November 19, 2023, Cruz Favela III broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and stabbed 41-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez to death.

When his ex-girlfriend called 911, he fled.

Favela was eventually arrested and charged with murder and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, which are both first-degree felonies.

On Tuesday, jury selection was underway for his trial in the 105th District Court when Favela decided to take a plea deal.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to murder. In exchange for his plea, the state dismissed his second charge of burglary of a habitation to commit another felony and sentenced him to 22 years in prison.

Robstown Police said Favela was out on parole at the time of Gonzalez's murder.

During their investigation, Favela's ex-girlfriend told police that Favela was aggressive with her during their 8-year relationship.

