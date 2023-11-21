Robstown PD: Murder suspect arrested after killing man found with ex-girlfriend

A man who was out on parole is back in jail, now accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend's new friend on Sunday night in Robstown.

According to Robstown police, 39-year-old Cruz Favela broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and stabbed 41-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez several times.

When she called 911, Favela fled the area and drove Gonzalez to the hospital where he later died.

"Officers did respond to the location when they did arrive the suspect was not on scene he was later located at I guess his residence and he was taken into custody," Michael Gonzalez, detective for the Robstown Police Department said.

The ex-girlfriend said Favela was aggressive with her during their eight-year relationship.

Favela has been charged with murder and is being held in the Nueces County Jail without bond.

