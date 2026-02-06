Robstown ISD’s Cotton Closet offers free support for students, families & staff

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Independent School District’s Cotton Closet serves as a community resource, providing free clothing, shoes, hygiene products, school supplies and food to students, families and staff members in need.

"As you come into our closet, we do have some young kids' clothes here, some blankets, as you can see, we do have, also some personal hygiene," Maria Garza, Robstown ISD social worker, said.

The Cotton Closet launched in 2019, but the district is working to spread awareness about this resource, particularly for families in rural areas and working parents who may not know what options are available to them.

"We do try to keep some bags already stocked up with some of our personal hygiene in the event someone comes and we're not here physically they're able to just come in and pick a bag," Garza said.

For families living in rural areas, accessing basic necessities can be time-consuming and challenging.

"Sometimes when I have to get my kids' clothes, it takes time. I'm gonna have to drive 30 minutes, spend time shopping, drive maybe 30 minutes back," Christian DeLeon, Robstown ISD social worker, said.

Tracy Zapata, who has worked with the district for 13 years as both an educator and currently as an administrative assistant, has witnessed firsthand how the Cotton Closet helps families during difficult times.

"There was this one year where a family in the district lost everything in a house fire, and the social workers were able to come and gather up a care package," Zapata said.

The Cotton Closet also addresses more private needs that students may have.

"There's also been times where a student will privately email me miss I didn't get to put on deodorant this morning. You know, do we have, can I get deodorant somewhere," Zapata said.

The district wants the community to know they are available during hardships, no matter how big or small.

"We wanna make sure that our community knows everything in the cotton closet is free. All you have to do is call and ask if we have it available, we're going to give it to you," DeLeon said.

Community members who know someone in need or would like to donate can reach out to the district's social workers for more information.

Christian DeLeon: 361-767-6600 Ext. 2114

christian.deleon@robstownisd.net

Maria Garza: 361-767-6600 Ext. 2113

maria.garza@robstownisd.net

