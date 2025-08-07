Robstown ISD to host Picker Parent Palooza with free backpacks and hot dogs

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Independent School District is hosting its Picker Parent Palooza this Friday at Cotton Picker Stadium from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering free clear backpacks and hot dogs to students and their families.

The event will also feature vendors selling school spirit gear for the upcoming academic year.

"A great community event we hope our families can just come out and get some merchandise for the school year, get their free clear backpack and grab a hot dog on the way out," Katrina Alejandro, RISD Coordinator of Communication, said.

Parents must have their students with them to receive the free clear backpacks. Supplies and hot dogs will be given until supplies last.

