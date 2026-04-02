ROBSTOWN, TX — Robstown community celebrates inclusivity at the fourth annual Autism Awareness Walk and Touch a Truck

The gathering was made possible through a partnership between the Robstown Independent School District, the RISD Police Department, the City of Robstown, and the Robstown Police Department.

Robstown ISD hosts fourth annual Autism Awareness Walk and Touch a Truck event

Tracey Zapata, an RISD event host and parent, shared a message of unity with the crowd.

"Let this be the place where everyone belongs, where everyone is valued and where no one walks alone. Let's all walk together. Thank you," Zapata said.

Sandra Blanton, the special education director for RISD, highlighted the importance of creating spaces tailored for these students.

"Most of your public school events are centered around your neurotypical kids and, and it's very exciting for our students who have autism to be celebrated and have an opportunity to be where everything is designed specifically for them," Blanton said.

Parents like Tara Flores say these events are important. Her child, Legend, was diagnosed with autism at 2 years old.

"It's been difficult, but with our support system it's been a lot easier… and it was a lot to take in, but with all the resources and his teachers it's been really helpful," Flores said.

The children also enjoyed the activities. When Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina asked Legend how he felt at the event, he gave a unique answer.

"67," Legend said.

RISD student Alex Villareal was excited about the vehicles on display.

"These cybertrucks are so rare and so cool," Villareal said.

Organizers plan to continue hosting this event to keep promoting inclusivity and awareness in the community.

