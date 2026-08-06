Robstown ISD employee fired after federal internet crimes arrest

ROBSTOWN, Tx — A Robstown Independent School District employee was fired after being arrested Wednesday during a federal operation targeting internet crimes against children.

The arrest stemmed from a multi-agency investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

In a statement to families and staff, Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig said the district "immediately terminated the individual's employment" after learning of the arrest.

Investigators confirmed that no Robstown ISD students were involved in the case.

"The safety and security of our children remain our highest priority, and will never be compromised," Puig said. He also thanked the community for its "continued trust and vigilance."

