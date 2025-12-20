ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department reported significant decreases in several crime categories from 2024 to 2025, even as the city continues to have a higher crime rate per capita than state and national averages.

According to 2024 FBI data, Robstown reports a crime rate of 3,048 incidents per 100,000 residents, higher than both the Texas average of 2,430 and the national average of 2,119. However, Police Chief Mike Tamez said the city’s crime numbers are trending downward.

Robstown crime declines in 2025 despite high per-capita rates

"We've been blessed enough that we had a reduction in crime from last year to this year, followed by a previous year of another reduction," Tamez said.

The department’s statistics show burglaries decreased by 17%, theft dropped by 59%, and assault cases fell by 25% from 2024 to 2025. Other crime reductions during this period include:



Aggravated assaults: down 18%

Robbery: down 35%

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: down 82%

The police department increased narcotics raids by 44% to combat drug trafficking in the area. However, shootings and homicides increased, though Chief Tamez said these incidents were linked to specific criminal activity.

Sgt. Monica Salinas, who has served with the Robstown Police Department for almost 11 years, is among the officers patrolling the city's streets daily.

"Normally I do maybe anywhere from five to ten stops during the day, then I go do my security checks and then go to the PD if I have any reports that need to be approved," Salinas said.

KRIS 6 News accompanied Sgt. Salinas on a ride-along and observed firsthand the positive response from community members to the department’s patrol efforts.

Despite the recent improvements, Tamez acknowledged the city's reputation for crime.

"I don't want to have a high crime city. Robstown should never be known as that. Unfortunately, it is. Historically, it is," Tamez said.

For 2026, the department plans to implement additional technology to continue reducing crime rates.

"To give our dispatchers an additional tool to help us proactively get these criminals before that crime can occur and to be able to solve the crime immediately after it occurs," Tamez said.

The police chief said the department will increase its efforts next year to keep the community safe.

