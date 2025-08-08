Robstown community mourns the passing of Lt. Albert Stout

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown community is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Albert Stout, a 31-year veteran of the Robstown Police Department who died Wednesday after contracting on-duty illness.

Lt. Stout had been hospitalized since February after contracting typhus. He was in the department's Special Services Division.

According to Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez, this marks the department's first line-of-duty death.

"He truly cared about everybody, cared about this community," Chief Tamez said.

The community showed their support with a procession held Wednesday night in Stout's honor.

"Just an incredible, incredible human being with an incredible sense of humor, an outlook, a passion for law enforcement and the epitome of selfless service, that's who he was," Chief Tamez said.

Lieutenant Stout's daughter Alyssa, shared the following statement to KRIS 6 News

"My dad, Lt. Stout, was the greatest role model we could have ever asked for. He lived his life with strength, unwavering kindness, and a heart that always put others first. We will spend our lives striving to be at least half the person he was. His legacy will live on forever, not only in our hearts, but in the small, proud community of Robstown, Texas, where he made a lasting impact through his love, service, and generosity. We are grateful he was able to witness the love and support he had from his community, the surrounding communities, family, and friends in his time before he passed. We will miss him greatly.”

A Robstown resident, Ramiro Martinez, brought red roses to honor the fallen officer.

"It was sentimental, pretty much out of my heart being here from Robstown, you know, they're doing their duties here in Robstown, so we pay our respects and appreciation to our officers here," Martinez said.

Chief Tamez shared the following funeral arrangements:

Memorial & Prayer Service: Thursday, August 14, 2025, from 5 PM - 9 PM at New Life At The Cross (4176 FM 1694, Robstown, TX)

Law Enforcement Funeral Service: Friday, August 15, 2025, at 12 PM at New Life At The Cross (4176 FM 1694, Robstown, TX)

Graveside Funeral Service Immediately Following Law Enforcement Service at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial (4607 FM 1889, Robstown, TX)



"If you really want to honor Lieutenant Stout, get out there and work harder to stop criminals because that's what the man would have wanted," Tamez said.

The police encourage the community to leave cards and flowers at the department to honor Lieutenant Stout. These tributes will be shared with his family.

