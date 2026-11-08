Robstown City Council member Adolfo Lopez Sr. dies after battle with cancer

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The City of Robstown is mourning the loss of City Council Member Adolfo Lopez Sr., who community leaders say died Thursday night following a battle with cancer.

Lopez dedicated decades of service to the Robstown community through a variety of leadership roles. In addition to serving on the Robstown City Council, he was a member of the Robstown Independent School District Board of Trustees, worked at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and served as the city’s street superintendent.

Known to many simply as “Coach,” Lopez spent years mentoring young athletes and helping shape the lives of countless students and community members.

City officials extended their condolences to Lopez’s wife, Norma, and their children, Adolfo Jr. and Amy.

Community leaders say Lopez’s commitment to public service and his dedication to the people of Robstown will leave a lasting impact and will not be forgotten.

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