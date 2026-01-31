ROBSTOWN, Texas — For decades, Richard Gillespie has been a familiar face and name in Robstown ISD sports. He's now fighting his third battle with cancer, and neighbors are stepping up to help him.

Richard Gillespie, beloved Robstown ISD sports legend, battles cancer for third time

Richard Gillespie is known as a Robstown legend among the Cotton Picker sports teams. His dedication went far beyond numbers on a page, and you could find him anywhere around town making a difference.

Bill Westfall Richard Gillespie with Bill Westfall

"Richard was the statistician for every sport here… He knows statistics from one generation to the next," said Bill Westfall, RISD retired staff.

"He has his own way of doing stats," said Amy Resendez, RISD parent and friend of Gillespie.

Rebecca Perez Richard Gillespie with RISD students

Parents know his impact stretched far beyond the court. Resendez recalls seeing his community spirit in action.

"One time I saw him at the post office picking up litter and I was like, Mr. Gillespie it's cold out here, you know, like what are you doing? He just said, you know, he saw some trash. He just wants to make the community a better place," Resendez said.

Westfall remembers Gillespie's generous heart and quiet acts of kindness.

"He would say, 'Hey, I heard that so and so had a fire at their house, lost all their clothes, lost everything,' and he would hand us a check for $50 or $100. And said, 'I don't want anybody to know', gave it anonymously," Westfall said.

Gillespie's cancer fight has made it difficult for him to walk. He is currently at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, receiving chemotherapy.

Rebecca Perez, friend and current caregiver for Gillespie, said some days are tough for him, but the community support keeps him going.

Rebecca Perez Richard Gillespie with Rebecca Perez's mother at the Sunrise Apartments in Robstown

"He can feel the prayers. He's able to move a lot more now, and he's in better spirits… he still has a long battle to go," Perez said.

Perez said he will come home sometime mid-February after he finishes this round of chemotherapy and will need essentials like mobility equipment, household items, and other items his insurance won't cover.

Neighbors are asking to keep Gillespie, whom they consider the heart of Robstown, in your prayers and to support him in any way you can.

"He has the biggest heart in Robstown. He's given his whole life to this community. He deserves to come home knowing he's not alone," Perez said.

Perez said they are still in the process of making a Facebook page and a GoFundMe to gather support for Gillespie. KRIS 6 News will update the article once we have more information to share.

