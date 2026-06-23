Nueces Electric Cooperative awards more than $63,000 in scholarships and youth programs

Nueces Electric Cooperative has awarded more than $63,000 in academic scholarships and youth leadership funding, recognizing 19 students for their achievements in academics, leadership, and community service.

NEC's 2026 scholarship program distributed awards across three categories. 2 students received $8,000 scholarships for exceptional academic achievement and demonstrated leadership. 12 students received $3,000 scholarships to support their college education. 3 students pursuing vocational or trade programs received $4,000 scholarships.

"Every year, we are inspired by the remarkable students who apply," NEC CEO Avan Irani said. "Their ambition, character, and dedication to making a difference remind us why investing in youth is one of the most important things we do as a cooperative. These students represent the future of our communities, and we are honored to support them as they pursue their dreams."

NEC also selected 2 high school juniors to participate in the 2026 Government-in-Action Youth Tour, an all-expense-paid leadership program coordinated through Texas Electric Cooperative. The weeklong program ran June 14–21, taking students from Austin to Washington, D.C.

Participants met with members of Congress, connected with student leaders from across Texas, and visited historic landmarks. Each Youth Tour delegate will also receive a $1,000 scholarship upon completing their senior year.

NEC NEC selected 2 high school juniors to participate in the 2026 Government-in-Action Youth Tour, an all-expense-paid leadership program coordinated through Texas Electric Cooperative

"At NEC, we are proud to be youth-focused, community-driven, and fully invested in creating opportunities that empower the next generation," the cooperative said. "We look forward to watching these students continue to learn, lead, and make a lasting impact in the communities they call home."

As a member-owned electric distribution cooperative, NEC serves South Texas communities. The cooperative's scholarship and Youth Tour programs are part of its broader community investment strategy.

For more information about NEC's scholarship and youth programs, contact Shaeleigh Mower, Corporate Communications, at communications@nueceselectric.org or 361-533-2049.

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