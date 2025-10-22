Nueces County WCID 3 terminates contract for proposed ammonia plant

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District 3 voted to terminate the water contract for the proposed ammonia plant by Avina Clean Hydrogen in the Robstown and Calallen area.

The decision was made during a special meeting on Tuesday evening, effectively ending a 25-year contract that would have provided the facility with 5.5 million gallons of water daily.

"With the drought we are in… that's not sufficient, you know, so we as a board decided to do away with the contract," Alejandro said.

District 3 President Ram Alejandro said the choice was easy to make because they have no water.

"We can't make that decision whether they are coming or not. But we know we cannot provide them with water. We know that," Alejandro said.

The district originally signed the contract with Avina in May 2023, but Alejandro said they haven't heard from the company in over a year.

"Now that the decision has been made, you know its been voted on. Our attorney will write something up and send it to them," Alejandro said.

Neighbors who have actively opposed the proposed plant celebrated the decision. Calallen resident Suzanne Gallagher said the district made the right choice.

"It feels amazing. It feels like it's been worth it. It's been worth all the blood, sweat, and tears. Every bit everyone has put in. And... We're happy and proud to fight for our two communities, and it feels like a win," Gallagher said.

Despite the victory, some residents remain concerned about the plant's future.

"I still am worried because like they did with the air permit, they came in with a different name and im just worried that they come in and do something differently," Robstown neighbor Sandra Arizmendi said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

