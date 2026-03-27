Nueces County approves amended road deal for Tesla's lithium facility

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners approved an amendment to a road improvement deal with Tesla.

The agreement, first approved in 2023, requires Tesla to fund upgrades to several county roads near its lithium facility in Robstown.

The amendment expands the project to include stronger subsurface construction and adds road work near the County Road 77 intersection.

The completion deadline for the road improvements has also been pushed to July 2027.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!