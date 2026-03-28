ROBSTOWN — A brand-new sensory playground and StoryWalk surrounding Sunrise Pond are now open and free to the community at the Nueces County Keach Family Library.

According to Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 3 John Marez, the project was two years in the making.

New sensory playground and StoryWalk open for families in Robstown

KRIS 6 News was there when the two ribbon cuttings were held on Friday. Community members said the spaces are a meaningful addition to the area.

"It's incredible for all the special needs kids to actually play on this, and there's other kids can play on it too as well too. It's like we have a fun place for all the kids," Malachi Riley with Special Hearts in the Arts said.

Because the new playground and StoryWalk are located right in Robstown, they are accessible to other rural communities in the area.

"You don’t have too many parks like that in our community or in our region… and I’m really glad to be part of bringing that to Nueces County," Commissioner Marez said.

Children are already enjoying the new features.

Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina asked Banquete ISD students what their favorite part of the playground is.

"The walker… Because I love it so much," Crislyn Gonzalez said.

Banquete ISD student Mason Villareal said his favorite part is the walker as well.

"Go fast… yeah the park go fun… I like it here," Villareal said.

County officials say this is just the beginning. Phase two is already in the works, with more improvements coming to the pond, StoryWalk, and playground.

