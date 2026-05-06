Multiple agencies execute search warrant in Robstown tied to internet crimes against children investigation

ROBSTOWN, Tx — UPDATE: 5/6/2026 11:05 AM

According to a probable cause statement, Daniel Flores Jr. was taken into custody on in the 500 block of E. Ligustrum Avenue on an outstanding warrant for Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography, his bond is set at $50,000.

ORIGINAL:

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in Robstown on Wednesday as part of an internet crimes against children investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Robstown Police Department ICAC detectives, and the Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT team served the warrant on the 500 block of East Ligustrum, according to the Robstown Police Department.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force program "helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children," according to U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities say limited information is being released as the investigation remains ongoing. Officials added there is no immediate threat to the general public.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office said that it is not the lead agency and referred questions to that agency.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to the Robstown Police Department and has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

