Man seriously injured in shooting outside Robstown; 2 in custody

ROBSTOWN, Texas —

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night on the county side of Curtis Place, and two people are in custody, according to Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez.

After the shooting, the man was driven to a Dollar General, where police were called, Tamez said. He was then taken to Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline.

As of about 11:40 p.m., the man was alive but "in bad shape," Tamez said.

The shooting happened at one location, Tamez said.

Tamez said the case belongs to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, not Robstown police. KRIS 6 News has asked the Nueces County Sheriff's Office for more information. The Sheriff's Office has not yet responded.

The names of the man and the two people in custody have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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