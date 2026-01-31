Man critically injured after being struck by train in Robstown Friday afternoon

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a train on Friday afternoon in Robstown.

The Robstown Police Department told Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina the incident occurred around 5:18 p.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue A.

“When we got here, officers found out through the conductors that the male was trying to beat the train. He went under the guard rail and didn’t make it across,” said RPD Sgt. Arturo Gonzalez.

The victim was critically injured and transported by ambulance to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital. Sgt. Gonzalez said the man suffered injuries to his lower extremities and facial injuries. His name has not been released as family members are still being notified.

Police cleared the scene around 7 p.m., but the train remained stopped, forcing several drivers to turn around and find alternate routes into Robstown.

The incident happened near Hotel Brendle, where KRIS 6 News spoke with neighbors to see if something like this had happened before.

“No, never,” said Robstown resident Luis Salinas. “There are people who try to beat the train with their cars, but not like this, running and trying to get to the other side.”

Salinas said it’s common for trains to pass through the area and honk at people nearby.

“There are a lot of people here who are homeless,” Salinas said. “They stay near the train by the Panhandle and the lights by McDonald’s. It’s sad to see something like this because you don’t know if they have family or not. Some people aren’t from here; they come from Corpus and other places.”

Sgt. Gonzalez said incidents like this have not happened in Robstown in the past, but he emphasized the importance of using caution near railroad crossings, especially when the guard rails are down.

“They’re there for a reason, for you to stop and wait for the train to pass, because trains do have the right of way,” Sgt. Gonzalez said.

