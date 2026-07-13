Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi breaks ground Monday on a new affordable home in Robstown

Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning to celebrate the start of construction on a new affordable home for a local family in Robstown.

The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at 302 Retama Drive, bringing together community leaders, volunteers, and supporters.

The project has a special connection to Habitat's inaugural Buc Days Build, which took place in May. During that community event, the home's frame was constructed through the collaborative efforts of Community Partners — Habitat's term for donors — and volunteers working together in support of affordable housing initiatives.

"This project highlights the power of community collaboration," Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi representatives said.

The groundbreaking ceremony included remarks from community leaders and Habitat for Humanity staff, and attendees had the opportunity to meet the future homeowners.

The new home is part of Habitat for Humanity's ongoing efforts to help families in the Coastal Bend achieve what the organization calls the three pillars of successful homeownership: strength, stability, and self-reliance.

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