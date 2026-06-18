H-E-B Summer of Sharing event set for Robstown Saturday

H-E-B will host its Summer of Sharing event Saturday at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, distributing food and school supplies to 1,500 families.

The event, held in partnership with the Coastal Bend Food Bank, runs from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd. Each family will receive a food box, fresh produce, and school supplies.

Gates open at 6:00 a.m. for vehicles to begin lining up. The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will also provide service to the fairgrounds for those who wish to receive items.

The event is open to the public. All families are welcome to attend while supplies last.

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