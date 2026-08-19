Free mobile health clinic brings services to Robstown residents

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District hosted a free mobile clinic Wednesday at the Robstown Housing Authority, offering health screenings and other services to residents from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

No registration was required to receive services at the clinic.

Services offered included screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, as well as childhood immunizations, diabetes education, wellness counseling and referrals to community resources.

John Barrera, coordinator at the Robstown Housing Authority, said the mobile clinic model removes barriers that often keep people from getting care.

"People can come out here and the mobile clinic is right here and you don't have to go to the doctor. You don't have to go to the hospital, you don't have to go to a clinic. They come to you and you can just come here and get the services needed."

Barrera said the clinic provided high blood pressure, cholesterol and A1C checks during Wednesday's event.

He said events like this are held several times throughout the year.

"We try to do this 2, 3, 4 times a year depending on the schedule of the community partners that we have."

Barrera said the most important message he wants residents to take away is that the services are open to everyone — not just housing authority residents.

"I think the most important thing people should know is that we're here for them. We're here for our residents and the community, and when these services come out here, it's open to everybody, and it's important so that people know that we care for you and you don't have to go somewhere and get it checked. You can get your blood work checked here. This is completely free, completely free."

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