Exotic Reptile and Pet Show returns to Robstown for another year of fun

Reptile enthusiasts from across the Coastal Bend made their way to the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds for the annual HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show.

The event has been entertaining residents for 11 years, and the traveling event is one of the largest reptile expos in the United States.

Adam Beam A vendor at the HERPS Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show.

One vendor, Dawn Hedgespeth of Instinct Reptiles, bringing her business all the way from Oklahoma. "We just love the community and then we love that these reptiles are a great way to relieve stress," Hedgespeth told KRIS 6 News. She continued, "At the end of the day we like to come home and we hold a snake and everything that's happened throughout the day just kind of just kind of melts away."

Another vendor, Travis Gilbert of Desert's Edge Exotics, first got into the industry when his son wanted a snake. After that initial pet, the passion grew into a business.

"We got into it and started breeding them and having a lot of fun with it," Gilbert told KRIS 6 News.

Adam Beam Travis Gilbert of Desert's Edge Exotics and one of the snakes in their collection.

South Tex Gex owner, Carl Vargas, likewise has had a longstanding passion for reptiles. "I guess since I was 16 years old it's been a passion for me." Vargas continued, "I used to do it as a hobby and realized that I can make some money on it, so I bring my animals to, to people to share, so they can enjoy what I enjoy."

The event brings a large selection of reptiles, amphibians, inverts, feeders, supplies, and more to the public.

The HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show will open its doors again at 10 a.m. on Sunday until 4 p.m.

Adam Beam Attendees handle a snake from Instinct Reptiles at the HERPS Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show.

