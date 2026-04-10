ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Robstown community has become an epicenter for mariachi. At Robstown Early College High School, students aren't just playing music; they are keeping a tradition alive, proving that every note is more than sound — it is culture.

Mariachi Sol Rojo is the high school's very own mariachi group. On Saturday, April 11, they are hosting the El Cotton Picker Mariachi Festival, which brings over 50 student mariachi groups from across Texas to Robstown.

El Cotton Picker Mariachi Festival preserves tradition and Robstown pride

For sophomore Cristopher Martinez, this festival means much more than another competition.

"I think it definitely helps keep mariachi alive," Martinez said. "Actually, the year we started having the festival in 2016, they also had the state mariachi festival, so mariachi is just kind of evolving."

For Martinez, being a mariachi is in his blood, as his mother was also a high school musician. He carries on the tradition through both instruments and his voice. He said what draws him to mariachi is the lyrics, with "La Gloria Eres Tu" being his favorite song.

Stephanie Molina Robstown Early College High School Mariachi Sol Rojo

"In Spanish, it is already such a romantic language," Martinez said. "And when you translate these songs, the poetry that's being written is just beautiful."

So when he puts on his traje, it makes him happy to show what it is to be a Cotton Picker.

Stephanie Molina Robstown Early College High School Mariachi Sol Rojo

"I think definitely the red and white just adds to our community's sense of pride," Martinez said. "It gives us something to show, hey, that's Robstown, the red and white."

Martinez said it's more than just performing. It's his heritage, and he's ready to show it off.

"As a Hispanic American... that's our culture," Martinez said. "And especially with everything that's going on in today's world, I think it's important to say this is who we are."

The El Cotton Picker Mariachi Festival will take place this Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.

