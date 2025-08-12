ROBSTOWN, Texas — Local educators gathered at Robstown ISD for "Tech Connect", a conference focused on integrating technology and artificial intelligence tools into their teaching methods.

"Chat GPT is very popular now," said Janet Corder, a presenter at the Tech Connect conference.

The reality is that AI isn't going anywhere anytime soon. That's why local teachers came together for the conference.

Coastal Bend teachers learn to incorporate AI and technology in classrooms

"So a lot of our sessions are actually circled around AI and it's to give the chance for our educators, everyone from our administrators to our teachers to our para professionals to know what is out there," Rachel Medrano, Robstown ISD coordinator of instructional technology, said.

Medrano said it's time for teachers to embrace this new digital age.

"Oh, I can use it for this, I can use it for that, I can use it to help me lesson plan, I can help it design my flyer, and it does it within seconds," Medrano said,

Medrano said there are tools that educators can incorporate to lessen their workload while still helping their students.

"If I leave this tool open for my student, it's like having my personal assistant help that student," Melissa Summerford, a presenter at Tech Connect, said while demonstrating how to use the program Kami.

Isabel Lopez is about to start her first year teaching at Agua Dulce. She said she's trying to learn all she can ahead of the school year.

"New students, they're accustomed to it, like that's all that they've ever known, and so I think it's better to know how to work with that and know like the limitations," Lopez said.

Even though she didn't have AI growing up, Lopez said she's keeping an open mind as she enters her teaching career.

"AI technology, all that stuff is eventually gonna take over like the traditional way, like how I did it, so I just think it's better to just embrace it and just like learn as much as I can about it," Lopez said.

The next Tech Connect conference will be held next July.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

