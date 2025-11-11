A veteran’s care keeps Robstown Memorial Park a place of honor

ROBSTOWN, Texas — For years, veteran Gloria Canales has made it her mission to keep the Ruben V. Garza Sr. Memorial Park in the best condition, ensuring that those who served our country are never forgotten.

The Robstown native and veteran served from 1979 to 1995, participating in the Gulf War and deploying to various parts of the world.

For Canales, preserving the memories of fallen soldiers is deeply personal. As one of the first landmarks visitors see when entering Robstown, the memorial park holds special meaning for the community.

For the past years, Canales cleans and decorates the park—always wearing her signature cowboy boots and hat. Her dedication stems from a deep respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I feel for the ones that didn't come back, you know. That's why I do it. I do it for them. You know, for giving their lives for us to be free," Canales said.

She shared that, in the past, people have taken flags and other memorabilia from the park, which motivates her to return regularly to maintain its dignity.

"People pass by honking and waving and stuff, but hey, get off the vehicle. Come help me you know," Canales said.

The veteran hopes her neighbors in Robstown will recognize the importance of the park and join her efforts.

"Maybe because you know I went to war and…I had a hard time getting over that," Canales said.

On Veterans Day, Canales reflects on both her own service and the sacrifices of fellow veterans.

"So hey come and give them a prayer once in a while or thank them you know," Canales said.

Gloria’s mission isn’t one she can do alone. She encourages others to do their part to keep this memorial park clean.

Canales said anyone willing to help her take care of the park to contact her at (361) 828-8081.

