NUECES COUNTY, Tx — A Texas state representative is drafting a bill to abolish the district that oversees groundwater permits in the Corpus Christi area, arguing the current setup creates a conflict of interest for private well owners and nearby residents.

State Rep. Denise Villalobos announced on social media last Thursday that her office is drafting legislation to abolish the Corpus Christi Aquifer Storage and Recovery Conservation District. Villalobos argues the district has become a makeshift groundwater conservation district for the city of Corpus Christi, despite its original purpose.

Rep. Villalobos says CCASRCD has a conflict of interest and is drafting a bill to shut it down

"It is too conflicted for someone that is pulling the most water out of the ground to regulate themselves and then provide themselves exemptions. That is not right. That is pure conflict of interest and that is true government overreach, and we cannot continue to have that in our community," Villalobos said.

The CCASRCD'S general manager, Esteban Ramos, also works for the City of Corpus Christi’s water department — the same entity that applied for the well permits. In addition, the utility’s current chief operating officer, Nick Winkelmann, served on the District board until February 2026. Villalobos argues those connections create a conflict of interest.

"We strongly believe that Nueces County needs a legitimate groundwater conservation district, given all the activity that is happening in our area," Villalobos said.

Villalobos plans to submit the bill during the next legislative session in January 2027, where state lawmakers would then consider it.

The City and Corpus Christi Water released the following statement regarding the CCASRCD:

"The City of Corpus Christi is aware of State Representative Denise Villalobos' recent Facebook announcement regarding the Corpus Christi Aquifer Storage Recovery Conservation District (CCASRCD).

Created by the Texas Legislature in 2005, the CCASRCD is a conservation and reclamation district operating under Chapter 36 of the Texas Water Code, which governs groundwater conservation districts in Texas. By state law, the Corpus Christi City Council is responsible for appointing the CCASRCD's five-member board of directors. Currently, the majority of the board, including its president, consists of non-city employees.

City staff has requested a meeting with Rep. Villalobos to clarify her intentions regarding potential legislative changes and to discuss any impacts on the City’s critical emergency water supply projects in Nueces County."

Chris Cuellar, a well owner and member of the organizing committee for the proposed Nueces County Groundwater Conservation District, supports Villalobos’ proposal. Cuellar has lived along County Road 73 in west Nueces County for more than a decade and relies on a private well for his water.

The city of Corpus Christi’s Eastern Well Field is located less than a quarter mile from his home. Cuellar says having high-capacity wells so close to his property and neighboring homes has left many residents concerned about the future of their groundwater.

"The first concern is, will I lose access to my water?" Cuellar said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina visited Well 1 in the Eastern Well Field with Cuellar, who showed how close the city-owned wells are to nearby homes. He said the well can produce about 1.5 million gallons of water per day.

Cuellar says county residents understand the need to serve as a temporary solution during the water crisis, but they do not want groundwater pumping to become a permanent one.

"The reality of it is, for the rest of our lives, for any type of growth in our communities, we're going to be looking for water. And groundwater is not sustainable," Cuellar said.

While the proposed Nueces County Groundwater Conservation District has not yet been officially established, Cuellar says he remains concerned about how groundwater drilling permits are currently being handled.

