NUECES COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Rep. Todd Hunter alongside other GOP colleagues unveiled the first draft of a potential new congressional map. A map that could have implications for Coastal Bend voters.

The effort to redraw the state's political landscape comes after a call from President Donald Trump for the state to find five additional Republican seats ahead of next year's midterms.

As for the proposed map changes, and how it could affect residents of the Coastal Bend. The map in its current form would result in splitting Nueces County among District 34 and 27 , along with neighboring counties like Aransas and San Patricio County now having parts in District 15 as well.

Some residents have raised concerns about potential challenges for local representation and having representatives with knowledge of specific needs, such as hurricane preparedness and military community services.

REDISTRICTING: How would the Coastal Bend be affected by a new Congressional map?

House Speaker Mike Johnson showing support on his side of the aisle, “I am confident that when it comes to these congressional seats, we can win any seat in any district in America because we have a great story to tell.”

While House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries publicly blasted the GOP-led effort at a press conference Thursday. "Our message to the people of Texas. And to the people of this great country is simple. You deserve better."

In response, Democratic-controlled states are also considering similar moves with Gov. Gavin Newsom considering a similar move for California adding, “Things have changed, so too must we."

The 89th Texas Legislature is expected to continue their discussions on redistricting this Friday, August 1.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!